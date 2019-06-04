Police arrest second-time Daddy for peddling drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Jomar Barang was told the good news a few months ago: he is going to be a father for the second time.

But there was one problem, Barang was unemployed.

The thought of the mounting expenses that comes with pregnancy and childbirth was too much for him so he decided to seek employment in a trade which he thought will enable him to earn easy money.

Barang decided to peddle drugs.

The 36-year-old resident of Sitio Caduloy in Barangay Tisa thought he had it all planned out so he can provide for his growing family.

But a buy-bust operation on Tuesday morning, June 4, had Barang in handcuffs and detained at the Labangon Police Station.

His partner may be giving birth without him and he will not be there to welcome his second child to the world.

Barang was arrested by personnel of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Labangon Police Precinct after two weeks of being under surveillance.

Police Major Keith Allen Andaya, Precinct Commander of the Labangon Police Station, said a barangay tanod (village watchman) tipped them off about Barang’s illegal activities.

Seized from Barang was 30 grams of shabu (methamphetamine) amounting to P204, 000 based on the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value.

Andaya said the two-week surveillance revealed that Barang was earning money despite being unemployed. Anti-illegal drugs operatives then discovered that he was peddling illegal drugs, which led to the buy-bust operation and later, his arrest. / celr