Another photographer shows off photos of night skies taken from northern Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines—Amazed with a photographer’s shots of the night skies from southern Cebu, another street photographer offered to share his own still images, this time from the northern part of Cebu.

Photographer Ted Anthony Tarona not only shared photos of the night skies, though, but also images of the sunset captured while he was on vacation in Malapascua Island, northern Cebu.

Tarona, 23, said he decided to share his photos after seeing an article that came out on Cebu Daily News Digital last June 1, 2019.

“I was amazed about your post regarding the photos taken in the Southern part of the province. I will also share photos of our travel when we explored Malapascua Island” he said in a message to Cebu Daily News Digital.

Tarona said he loves how the sky conceals itself behind the clouds but still gives the warmth and light to whatever its light touches.

Tarona also shared an advice to those who want to try taking pictures of the night sky, saying one does not even have to have the best gear to come up with good shots.

“From my experience, you don’t wait for the right moment because one second it’s there, then the next second, it’s not. So, be ready. Keep on shooting,” explained Tarona.

His photos, according to him, were taken at from around 11 p.m. to 12 midnight last May 25, 2019 while he and his girlfriend, Larisse Zafico, were in Malapascua, a known tourist destination in Cebu. /bmjo