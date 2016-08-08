Rep. Del Mar cited for outstanding performance, perfect attendance in 26 years in Congress

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The House of Representatives on Monday, June 3, 2019, adopted Resolution No. 197 commending Rep. Raul V. Del Mar of Cebu City’s north district for his outstanding performance and perfect attendance during the 8th, 9th, 10th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 16th and 17th Congress.

Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo presented Resolution No. 197 to Del Mar during the “Pagpupugay sa mga Kinatawan ng Ika-Labimpitong Kongreso”, held following the sine die adjournment of the 17th Congress, Tuesday night.

Resolution No. 197 also commended the Cebuano legislator for his exemplary performance as Deputy Speaker for six years during the 13th and 14th Congresses and as head of the House contingent to the Commission on Appointments for six years during the 9th and 10th Congresses, Chairman of the Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Relations and Diplomacy in the 16th Congress, and sub-committee Chairman of the Judiciary committee, Commission on Human Rights and Civil Service Commission as Vice Chairman of the Committee on Appropriations this 17th Congress, said a press statement released by Del Mar’s office today, June 5, 2019.

The statement said that Del Mar was also commended for principally authoring a total of 71 laws. Seven of these were introduced in the 17th Congress while the 64 others were introduced in their previous Congresses.

The laws which he sponsored addressed a wide range of national and local concerns including poverty, undernourished children, tertiary education, tourism, renewable energy, violence against women and children, dangerous drugs, OFW voting and the creation of the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), the statement said.

Laws which he successfully authored included Republic Act 11291 or the Magna Carta of the Poor; RA 11037 or the “National Feeding Program for Undernourished Children in Public Day Care, Kindergarten & Elementary Schools”; RA 10931, “Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act”; and RA 9593, “The Tourism Act of 2009”.

He also authored RA 9513, “Renewable Energy Act of 2008”; RA 9262, “Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004”; RA No. 9189, “The Overseas Absentee Voting Act of 2003”; RA 9165, “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002”; RA 9160, “Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001”; RA 7621, “Creating the Cebu Port Authority”; and RA 6958, “Creating the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority.”

Del Mar was first elected north district Representative in 1987 and continued to serve district residents until 1998. He was again elected to the position in 2001, 2004 and 2007 respectively before he was replaced by his daughter Rachel.

Rep. Del Mar again served Cebu City north district in 2013 and was elected for two more terms in 2017 and the May 13, 2019 midterm polls that will make him part of the incoming 18th Congress.