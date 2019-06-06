All set for construction of three-story police station in Guadalupe

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A groundbreaking ceremony was held to signify the start of construction of a three-story police station in Barangay Guadalupe on Thursday morning, June 6, 2019.

The new station will be built on the site of the demolished Guadalupe Police Station.

Present during the groundbreaking ceremony were police officials headed by Police Colonel Jonathan Cabal, the Chief of Regional Logistics and Research Developement Division (RLRDD).

Also present were outgoing Cebu City councilor Joel Gargarnera, the chairman of the Cebu City Police Advisory Council, incoming city legal officer Rey Gealon, and Guadalupe Barangay Captain Michael Gacasan.

According to Garganera, the chairman of the Cebu City Police Advisory Council, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has allocated P5.4 million for the construction of the police station.

“The police station in Barangay Guadalupe already too dilapidated. We cannot maximize its use. It’s fortunate that the barangay led by Captain Michael Gacasan has supported the project of the police,” said Garganera.

Garganera said the new police station will be built on the same lot where the old police station used to stand.

“Peace and order is everybody’s business. It would really be good if the PNP and the local government unit will unite for the people,” said Garaganera.

Meanwhile, Garganera urged Inayawan Barangay Captain Kirk Brian Repollo to allow the Pardo Police Station to build a new police station at the donated lot across the Inayawan barangay hall.

This police station became an issue when Repollo refused to acknowledge the donation of the lot to the police done by the previous administration.

He said in previous interviews that the proposed location would cause traffic in the area. He also offered an alternative lot.

However, since the groundbreaking was already done in 2018 and the money allocated by the PRO-7, the police could not accept the alternative lot.

Garganera said Repollo should reconsider his stand on the issue and allow the police station to be built already.

He also urged other barangay chiefs to be more supportive of the police and be cooperative with the agency tasked to maintain peace and order.

Repollo for his part refused to comment on Garagnera’s statements.

“I will just wait for a proper avenue for that matter,” he said in a text message to CDN Digital. /bmjo