Garcia’s camp wants Capitol turnover to be moved earlier

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The camp of Governor-elect Gwendolyn Garcia is asking the incumbent administration to move the turnover of the Capitol’s executive department earlier to June 27, 2019.

This is a day earlier than the original schedule, which was June 28, the last working day of the month.

Lawyer Frank Eduard Dinsay V, a member of Garcia’s transition team, said they requested for the turnover to be moved to an earlier date so they will have ample time to review pertinent documents of the Capitol.

“We requested that they would move the turnover to the 27th. This is to give us ample time to review and check and if naay kulang nga mga (there are still lacking) documents. At least by [June] 28, naa pa sila (they will still be there),” Dinsay told CDN Digital.

Dinsay explained that they wanted to make sure that the right people who can answer questions that may arise in their review of the turned over documents would be present to explain or give supplemental documents if needed.

“If the turnover will be on the 28th and Governor [Hilario III] Davide would be stepping down, there are officials who are coterminous with him so they would no longer be there when offices resume on Monday, July 1. At least of the turnover will be done on the 27th, they are still in their offices on the 28th to answer our questions, if there are any,” he added.

The term of incumbent Governor Hilario Davide III and the transition to the new administration is supposed to take place at noon of June 30, 2019. Since the date falls on a Sunday, the Capitol transition team earlier agreed to move it earlier to June 28.

Garcia’s transition team met with the Capitol’s transition team composed of the executive department office heads last Tuesday, June 4. However, Dinsay said the incumbent Capitol administration has yet to confirm if it agrees to moving the turnover to June 27.

Another meeting between the Capitol and Garcia’s transition team with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Cebu Province is scheduled on Friday, June 8.

CDN Digital is trying to get the side of Davide’s camp at press time. /bmjo