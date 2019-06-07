Cebu beauty queens ‘excited’ for Bb. Pilipinas coronation night

Cebu City, Philippines—The Philippines will welcome a new set of queens at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, June 9, 2019, the coronation night of the 2019 Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

So how does Cebu’s Gazini Ganados, Samantha Ashley Lo, and Ilene De Vera feel going into the big night?

“I am excited for what the future holds. I feel positivity in all my heart,” said the 23-year-old Ganados representing Talisay City.

Ganados said her Binibining Pilipinas 2019 journey has taught her a lot and revealed that she’s enjoying every moment with her fellow candidates.

“This is just a once in a lifetime opportunity,” she said.

Ganados is not a newbie in Philippine pageantry.

She was Miss Cesafi in 2016 and Miss Bohol 2017 first runner-up. She also joined Miss World Philippines 2014.

De Vera, meanwhile, said she is 100 percent ready for the pageant.

The 23-year-old Mandaue City bet feels calm, collected and excited, the same feeling she had during her graduation at the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu.

“I think I have done enough and all my best throughout the pageant. I just want to savour the moments I have left in the pageant,” she told CDN Digital.

De Vera said she has also learned a lot of important things in her Binibining Pilipinas stint.

“There are so many life lessons I learned as a Binibini and I feel like these are the things I am responsible to share with other people,” she added.

Binibining Pilipinas 2019 is De Vera’s second pageant after she was crowned Mutya ng Pilipinas 2017.

She represented the country in Miss Asia Pacific International 2017 held in Manila and placed fourth runner-up.

Just like De Vera, Cebu City’s Lo is excited and prepared for the grand coronation night.

“Every training, I go into pasarela, and question and answer, I come prepared and focused with a goal in mind,” she said.

If Ganados is 100 percent ready, Lo told CDN Digital that she is “confidently 200 percent ready.”

What has Lo learned in the pageant?

“Do not beat yourself up if you fail. Look back at the situation and ask yourself what you have learned from it and what is the next step of growth,” she said.

Lo also earned several titles before joining Binibining Pilipinas 2019.

She won Binibining Cebu Tourism 2017 and Best Model of the World Philippines 2018.

This year, there are 40, candidates who are vying for six Binibining Pilipinas crowns.

These crowns are Binibining Pilipinas Universe, Binibining Pilipinas International, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International, Binibining Pilipinas Supranational, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental, and Binibining Pilipinas Globe.

Cebu has already produced several Binibining Pilipinas winners in the past.

To name a few are Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2018 Eva Patalinjug, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2017 and Miss Grand International 2017 second runner-up Elizabeth Clenci, Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2015 Rogelie Catacutan, and Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2014 and Miss Intercontinental 2014 second runner-up Kris Tiffany Janson. /bmjo