Banilad violence: Man kills tricycle driver for stealing his bicycle

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines — He killed a tricycle driver for allegedly stealing his bicycle.

Larry Suplaag surrendered to police a few hours after he slashed the neck of Dale Abayon with a knife as Abayon was sleeping inside his tricycle at dawn on June 8 in P. Remedio St. in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

Suplaag showed up at the police station in Barangay Casuntingan, told police what he did and led them to the crime scene, said Police Master Sergeant Dexter Martin of Police Station 4 in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Martin said that Suplaag killed Abayon, 27, at past 5 a.m. and he surrendered to police at 7 a.m. or two hours later.

He said at the crime scene they found the bloodied body of Abayon, who had a deep slash wound in his neck, inside his tricycle.

Suplaag told Police that that he killed Abayon because he was allegedly the one who stole his bicycle last Wednesday, June 5.

Suplaag said that he decided to kill Abayon when he positively identified Abayon as the one who stole his bicycle last Wednesday through a CCTV footage of a security camera that captured the theft of his bike.

The Barangay Banilad killing happened at least two hours after a mechanic was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Barangay Opao, Mandaue City.

Meanwhile, Suplaag, who resides in Barangay Banilad but is originally from Butuan, told CDN Digital in an interview that he did not regret killing Abayon for stealing his bicycle.

He said that he planned the killing after he was positive that it was Abayon who stole his bicycle.

He also said that he was ready to face the consequences of what he did.

Suplaag was detained at the Police Station 4 detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs