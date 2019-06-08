Mechanic shot dead by motorcycle-riding men in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A mechanic, who was only out to buy medicine for his aching tooth, was shot dead by motorcycle-riding men around 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 in Barangay Opao.

Police Staff Sergeant Randy Lozada, the case investigator from Precinct 5 of the Mandaue City Police Office, said the victim, Alexander Sungahid, was shot near the vicinity of Don Gerardo Ouano National High School.

Sungahid, 52, is a resident of Sitio Orchids, Barangay Opao and works as a mechanic.

After buying his medicine, Sungahid reportedly stopped by the stall of his friend, who was selling morning snacks of coffee, sikwate (chocolate drink), bread and noodles.

He just got off his motorcycle and was walking towards the stall when two men on board a motorcycle stopped and shot Sungahid several times.

Sungahid was found dead on the spot. Police recovered 12 shell casings at the crime scene.

Police are still investigating the reason behind the killing. / celr