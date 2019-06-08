Strong start for Cebu Landmasters-USC in Partner’s Cup

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors rallied in the second half to defeat the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 70-61, in the collegiate division of the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Saturday afternoon, June 8, 2019, at the USC Gym.

Wingman Froilan Mangubat put on a shooting display, as he shot in six three-pointers and finished with 23 points. Sommy Managor added 15 markers including a triple from the left wing that iced the game with just 1:08 remaining.

The Panthers actually held a 36-34 lead at the onset of the third but the Warriors uncorked a 13-0 run capped off by a Mangubat three-pointer that put them in front by 11, 47-36.

But USPF hung tough and pulled to just six after they rallied behind two three-point plays by forward EJ Villarta.

USC raised their lead to double-figures in the fourth but USPF kept on coming and pulled to within five, 58-63, after a putback by Miguel Maglasang.

But a layup by Roosevelt Jelianggao and the triple by Managor put the win in USC’s bag.

Villarta led USPF in scoring 13 points. However, he was the lone one to reach double-figures.

The Panthers are coming in with two key subtractions from their squad. Rich Managor and RR Cauba are no longer with the squad for separate reasons. /bmjo