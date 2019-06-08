Eddie Garcia now recovering after collapsing during taping — report

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Eddie Garcia on Saturday is now recovering after he reportedly collapsed on Saturday during a taping for an upcoming GMA teleserye.

According to the Facebook post of director Armand Reyes, the 90-year-old actor fell on the set during their location shoot in Manila.

He added that Garcia slipped into a coma at the Mary Johnston Hospital in Tondo, Manila.

PRAY FOR MANOY EDDIE Repost of Dave Rojo'sFLASH: Na-revive na umano si veteran actor Eddie 'Manoy' Garcia at ililipat… 由 Armand Reyes 发布于 2019年6月7日周五

Reyes later updated his post, saying that Garcia has been revived and is set to be transferred to a hospital in Quezon City.

Meanwhile, photos from Glaysa Apoya showed several people helping Garcia, who appeared to be weak.

An accident occurred today in the set. Let's pray for Mr. Eddie Garcia🙏 由 Glaysa Apoya 发布于 2019年6月7日周五

Actress Vivian Velez likewise shared the same photos, and wished the veteran actor a speedy recovery. (Editor: Jonathan P. Vicente)

