ARQ Builders-UV, USJ-R topple foes in opening games of Cesafi Partner’s Cup

Cebu City, Philippines—The ARQ Builders-University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers got their stint in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup off to a fast start as they blew away the Cebu Elite-University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 89-66, in the high school division on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the USC Gym.

Justin Casas and John Banzon had 14 points apiece while Maynard Bajo scored 13 for the Baby Lancers in the lopsided game.

Meanwhile, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars rudely welcomed the high school division’s newest team — the University of Cebu-Lapu Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Campus — with an 88-64 rout.

Last year’s Mythical Five big man Kendrick Abarquez led the way for the Baby Jaguars with 14 points. /bmjo