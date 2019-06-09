Cesafi Partner’s Cup: UC routs CIT-U in high school division
Cebu City, Philippines—The defending high school champions Hotel Fortuna-University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters weathered the storm to beat the OCCCI-Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens, 82-64, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the USC gym.
UC went through some nervous stages as its 15-point lead got cut down to just four, 60-64.
Fortunately, the Baby Webmasters did not fold and got timely buckets from Mac-Z Micutuan and Banban Sevillejo to stem the tide and snatch their first win of this tournament.
Micutuan led UC with 17 points while Sevillejo added 16.
In the first game, the Tough Gear-Southwestern University (SWU) Baby Cobras outlasted the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 76-74.
Charles Libatog was the Baby Cobras top scorer with 19 points. /bmjo
