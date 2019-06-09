Carcar City Provincial Hospital receives CT-Scan, P20M fund for ICU rooms

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Computerized Tomography-Scan (CT-Scan) services will now be available for patients in the provincial hospital in Carcar City, located 31 kilometers south of Cebu City.

Carcar Provincial Hospital, which serves most patients from the southern side of the province, received on Friday, June 7, the P23-million medical equipment.

Apart from the CT-scan machine, the hospital was also given a P20 million funding for the construction of intensive care unit rooms both for adults and infants.

“This will be of great help to our poor patients. Our administration of Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale envisions to bring quality health care services to the people and we are fulfilling our promise,” outgoing Governor Hilario Davide III said in a statement.

In December 2018, the Provincial Board has approved an amendment in the Provincial Revenue Code which waives all fees for patients who admit themselves to the provincial and district hospitals.

Cebu’s six provincial hospitals and 16 district hospitals are being run by the Provincial Health Office (PHO). This year, the PHO is allocated with a P1.48-billion budget, the biggest chunk of the province’s P4.69-billion annual budget.

The June 7 turnover ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Rene Catan, Provincial Health Office chief, and Roy Ferrer, Philhealth president, as well as doctors and hospital administrators.

After the Carcar City Provincial Hospital, the PHO is also poised to procure the same equipment for the provincial hospitals in the cities of Bogo and Danao. The two provincial hospitals accommodate patients coming from the northern part of Cebu.

Governor-elect Gwendolyn Garcia earlier said the incoming administration would work on improving the condition and maximizing the capacity of the provincial hospitals in order to decongest the volume of patients at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC)./dbs