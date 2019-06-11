Radisson Blu Cebu Wins Online Awards

CEBU (6 June 2019) – Radisson Blu Cebu receives honors from online travel booking portals for its exemplary performance in delivering guest satisfaction.

Hotels.com, the US-based booking company with 85 websites in 34 languages covering over 325,000 hotels, presented the premier business hotel with the Loved by Guests Award by Hotels.com for garnering an average rating of 8.9, as pooled from online guest reviews.

Rakuten Travel, Japan’s largest online travel site, adds to the hotel’s collection of merits with a Bronze Award for booking volume, revenue, and for embodying the spirit of Japanese hospitality.

On top of celebrating its eighth consecutive year as the No. 1 Hotel out of 100 others in Cebu City on TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel site, Radisson Blu Cebu now also enjoys its place among TripAdvisor’s list of the Top 25 Hotels for Service in the Philippines in 2019.

“In the changing face of hospitality, it is essential to continuously receive customer feedback to be in tune with our guests’ needs, and we are grateful for garnering remarkable ratings that affirm our commitment to service excellence. This recognition is dedicated to the entire team who made this achievement possible,” said General Manager Stephan Sieberg.

To know more about Radisson Blu Cebu, please call (032) 402 9900 or email reservations.cebu@radisson.com.