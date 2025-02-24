Danny Sabang shines in SUGBU shootout tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Senior keglers continued their winning streak in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Weekly Shootout Tournament, with Danny Sabang emerging as champion last Sunday, February 23.

Sabang, a retired Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) from Saudi Arabia and a seasoned bowler since the duckpin days, became the third consecutive senior bowler to claim the weekly tournament title on Sunday at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

He joins the ranks of previous champions Rene Ceniza and Dory Enoveso, who have turned back the clock with their impressive performances.

READ: Ceniza wins SUGBU tilt, 83-year-old Mauro steals the spotlight

In the final round, Sabang dominated with a score of 191 pinfalls, outlasting Enoveso, who finished with 178 pinfalls, and Arthur Tapaya, who secured third place with 175 pinfalls.

Before clinching the championship, Sabang topped Class B’s qualifying round with 821 pinfalls, while Lemuel Paquibut (728) and Robert Sarvida (715) settled for second and third places, respectively.

READ: Turner seizes SUGBU monthly title in thrilling finale

SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza announced that due to his consistent performance, Sabang will soon be upgraded to the elite Class A division.

Meanwhile, in Class C, Enoveso claimed victory with 698 pinfalls, followed by Tess Dante (640) and NJ Martinez (638).

READ: SUGBU unveils plans for Cebu bowling community in 2025

Tapaya led the Class A division with an impressive 945-pinfall performance, while Mark Hodgkinson (823) and Jomar Juamapao (805) took second and third places, respectively.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP