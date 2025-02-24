Fuel prices to rise again on Tuesday

By: Lisbet Esmael - @inquirerdotnet February 24,2025 - 11:30 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Fuel prices will rise again on Tuesday, with oil companies increasing rates.

Seaoil, Petro Gazz, Cleanfuel, and Shell Pilipinas announced that gasoline prices will go up by 70 centavos per liter.

Diesel and kerosene, meanwhile, will have upward adjustments of 40 centavos and 20 centavos, respectively.

Industry sources said late last week that the potential supply disruption in the global market, particularly amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, could lead to more expensive petroleum products.

Fuel retailers usually announce their price adjustments on Monday, with the implementation scheduled the following day.

