Fuel prices to rise again on Tuesday
MANILA, Philippines — Fuel prices will rise again on Tuesday, with oil companies increasing rates.
Seaoil, Petro Gazz, Cleanfuel, and Shell Pilipinas announced that gasoline prices will go up by 70 centavos per liter.
READ: Fuel prices up this week
Diesel and kerosene, meanwhile, will have upward adjustments of 40 centavos and 20 centavos, respectively.
Industry sources said late last week that the potential supply disruption in the global market, particularly amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, could lead to more expensive petroleum products.
Fuel retailers usually announce their price adjustments on Monday, with the implementation scheduled the following day.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.