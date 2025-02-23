Cebu City: A few things you must know about the Queen City of the South

CEBU CITY, Philippin es –From being the site of the first Spanish settlement to evolving into a bustling metropolis, Cebu City has played a pivotal role in the nation’s development while preserving its rich heritage.

As Cebu City prepares for its Charter Day celebration on February 24, it provides the perfect opportunity to reflect on its remarkable journey from its early days as a fishing village under Rajah Humabon to a thriving urban center.

Today, it is one of the country’s primary business hubs, with rapid growth across industries such as commerce, trade, education, and tourism. Yet, despite its dynamic growth, Cebu City retains a laid-back charm that offers visitors both the vibrancy of city life and the tranquility of its natural attractions.

In celebration of the city’s Charter Day, here are a few key facts about its enduring legacy:

Sebu: The Origins of Cebu

Long before Spanish colonization, Cebu was a flourishing trading hub and fishing village ruled by Rajah Humabon, one of the most prominent native leaders in pre-colonial Philippine history. Its strategic location made it a center for commerce, attracting merchants from China, Malaysia, and other neighboring regions.

The name “Cebu” is derived from the old Visayan word Sebu, meaning “animal fat,” believed to reference the abundance of marine resources and the trade of dried meats and oils that sustained early economic activities.

Cebu City: The Oldest City in the Philippines

Cebu City holds the distinction of being the oldest city in the Philippines, as well as the first Spanish settlement and colonial capital.

The city’s pivotal role in Philippine history began with Ferdinand Magellan’s arrival in 1521, which led to the historic baptism of Rajah Humabon, his wife, and hundreds of his subjects, introducing Christianity to the archipelago. However, Magellan’s expedition was short-lived, as he was killed in the Battle of Mactan by the forces of Datu Lapulapu.

Decades later, in 1565, Spanish explorer Miguel López de Legazpi returned and established the first permanent Spanish settlement in Cebu, officially marking the start of over 300 years of Spanish colonial rule.

The Queen City of the South

Cebu City, the capital of Cebu province, is the economic, cultural, and historical heart of the Visayas. Dubbed the “Queen City of the South,” it serves as a major hub for commerce, trade, education, and industry, driving growth not just in the region but throughout the country.

Over the years, Cebu has evolved into a global center for shipping, furniture-making, tourism, business process outsourcing (BPO), and heavy industry. Its strategic location, robust infrastructure, and skilled workforce have made it a key player in the national economy, attracting investments and visitors from around the world.

Rapid Growth

The city’s population has grown exponentially, from just 178,256 in 1950 to an estimated 1,042,610 in 2024, according to the UN World Urbanization Prospects. This rapid urban expansion reflects Cebu’s increasing role as a center for trade, business, and migration, drawing people from across the country in search of better opportunities.

Cebuano Language and Diversity

Cebuano remains the dominant language in Cebu City, spoken by the majority of its residents. However, Tagalog and English are also widely used, particularly in business, education, and government, making the city accessible to visitors, investors, and migrants from various regions.

The Birthplace of Christianity in the Far East

Cebu City is recognized as the birthplace of Christianity in the Far East, playing a pivotal role in the spread of the Catholic faith across the Philippines. It is home to the largest Catholic archdiocese in Asia, with approximately 80 percent of the population identifying as Catholic. Historic religious landmarks, such as the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, stand as enduring symbols of the city’s deep-rooted faith and religious heritage.

Cebu City is divided into 80 barangays, grouped into two legislative districts:

Cebu City North District Barangays

Adlaon

Agsungot

Apas

Bacayan

Banilad

Binaliw

Budla-an (Pob.)

Busay (Pob.)

Cambinocot

Camputhaw (Pob.)

Capitol Site (Pob.)

Carreta

Central (Pob.)

Day-as

Guadalupe

Guba

Hippodromo

Kalubihan (Pob.)

Kalunasan

Kamagayan (Pob.)

Kasambagan

Lahug (Pob.)

Lorega San Miguel

Lusaran

Luz

Mabini

Mabolo

Malubog

Pahina Central (Pob.)

Pahina San Nicolas

Pari-an

Paril

Pit-os

Pulangbato

Pung-ol Sibugay

San Antonio (Pob.)

San Jose

San Roque (Ciudad)

Santa Cruz (Pob.)

Sapangdaku

Sirao

Suba Pob. (Suba San Nicolas)

Sudlon I

Sudlon II

T. Padilla

Tabunan

Tagbao

Talamban

Taptap

Tejero (Villa Gonzalo)

Tinago

Zapatera

Cebu City South District Barangays

Babag

Basak Pardo

Basak San Nicolas

Bonbon

Buhisan

Bulacao

Buot-Taup Pardo

Calamba

Cogon Pardo

Cogon Ramos (Pob.)

Duljo (Pob.)

Ermita (Pob.)

Inayawan

Kinasang-an Pardo

Labangon

Mambaling

Pamutan

Pardo (Pob.)

Pasil

Punta Princesa

Quiot Pardo

Sambag I (Pob.)

Sambag II (Pob.)

San Nicolas Central

Sawang Calero (Pob.)

Sinsin

Tisa

To-ong

First Cebuano President: Sergio Osmeña Sr.

Sergio Osmeña Sr., born in Cebu City on September 9, 1878, holds the distinction of being the first Cebuano president and the fourth President of the Commonwealth of the Philippines (1944–1946).

Osmeña assumed the presidency after the death of Manuel Quezon in 1944, during the height of World War II. He played a crucial role in the liberation of the Philippines, working alongside General Douglas MacArthur to reclaim the country from Japanese occupation.

Beyond his wartime leadership, Osmeña was a key figure in securing commonwealth status for the Philippines in 1935, laying the groundwork for eventual independence. His contributions to journalism were also notable—he founded El Nuevo Día, a Cebu-based newspaper, in the early 1900s. A brilliant legal mind, he placed second in the Philippine Bar Examination before embarking on a distinguished career in public service.

In the 1946 presidential elections, Osmeña ran for re-election but lost to Manuel Roxas, marking the end of his presidency.

Sinulog: A Celebration of Faith and Culture

The Sinulog Festival, held every third Sunday of January, is Cebu’s grandest and most celebrated festival, honoring the Santo Niño (Holy Child Jesus). It is a vibrant showcase of faith, culture, and history, featuring colorful street dances, grand processions, and elaborate rituals that attract millions of devotees and tourists from around the world.

The first official Sinulog parade was organized in 1981, but the tradition dates back centuries, rooted in the indigenous dance ritual performed by early Cebuanos in reverence to the Santo Niño.

The Oldest Surviving Catholic Relic in the Country

At the heart of Cebu’s religious identity is the revered image of the Santo Niño, enshrined in the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño. This sacred relic, gifted by Ferdinand Magellan to Rajah Humabon and his wife in 1521, is the oldest surviving Catholic religious artifact in the Philippines.

Colon Street: The Oldest Street in the Philippines

Colon Street, often referred to as the oldest street in the Philippines, was established during the Spanish colonial period under Miguel López de Legazpi’s rule in 1565. Named after Christopher Columbus (Cristóbal Colón), this historic street became Cebu’s early commercial and cultural center.

However, some debate exists over whether Calle Magallanes might hold the title of the oldest street in the country.

Magellan’s Cross: A Symbol of Christianity

One of Cebu’s most iconic landmarks, Magellan’s Cross was planted on April 14, 1521, by Ferdinand Magellan to commemorate the first Christian baptisms in the Philippines. It is considered a symbol of the country’s conversion to Christianity.

The original cross is encased in a tindalo wood structure inside a small chapel near the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, preserving this significant relic of Philippine history.

University of San Carlos: One of the Oldest Universities in the Philippines

Located in Cebu City, the University of San Carlos (USC) is one of the oldest educational institutions in the country. Originally established as Colegio de San Ildefonso in 1595 by Spanish Jesuits, it has since evolved into a premier university, known for its contributions to education, research, and innovation.

Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral: The Heart of Cebu’s Catholic Faith

The Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral serves as the ecclesiastical seat of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Cebu. Built in the late 1500s, this grand structure has undergone multiple renovations due to natural disasters and wartime destruction.

Fort San Pedro: The Oldest and Smallest Fort in PH

Fort San Pedro, located in Cebu City, is the oldest and smallest fort in the Philippines. Built in 1565 under the command of Miguel López de Legazpi, it originally served as a military defense structure against pirate raids and local uprisings.

Over the centuries, it has also functioned as a prison, barracks, and even a zoo before being transformed into a historical park and museum, showcasing Cebu’s rich colonial history.

Casa Gorordo Museum: A Glimpse Into Spanish Colonial Life

The Casa Gorordo Museum is a well-preserved Spanish-era ancestral house that offers a look into Cebu’s colonial past. Originally built in the 1850s, the house belonged to Juan Gorordo, the first Filipino bishop of Cebu.

Today, it serves as a museum showcasing period furniture, artworks, and artifacts, giving visitors a taste of the lifestyle and culture during the Spanish era.

Temple of Leah: The Taj Mahal of Cebu

Nicknamed the “Taj Mahal of Cebu”, the Temple of Leah is a grand Roman-style shrine built in 2012 by Teodorico Soriano Adarna as a tribute to his late wife, Leah Villa Albino-Adarna. Inspired by classical architecture, the temple features majestic Doric columns, intricate sculptures, and breathtaking city views, making it a popular tourist attraction and symbol of undying love.

Taoist Temple: A Symbol of Cebu’s Chinese Heritage

Located in Beverly Hills Subdivision, the Cebu Taoist Temple is a majestic multi-tiered temple built by the Chinese community in 1972. Inspired by traditional Fujianese architecture, the temple features dragon carvings, a pagoda-style roof, and a panoramic view of the city. Visitors can climb 81 steps, symbolizing the 81 chapters of the Taoist scripture, and even perform ancient fortune-telling rituals.

The Yap-Sandiego Ancestral House: A 17th-Century Treasure

Believed to be one of the oldest existing houses in the Philippines, the Yap-Sandiego Ancestral House was built in the late 1600s by a Chinese merchant family. Constructed using coral stones and molave wood, it has withstood centuries of history and remains a living museum, showcasing antique furniture, religious icons, and period artifacts from Cebu’s colonial past.

Cebu Business Park (CBP): The Heart of Cebu’s Economy

Cebu Business Park (CBP) is a 50-hectare master-planned mixed-use development that serves as the central business district of Cebu City. It is home to some of the biggest commercial establishments, multinational corporations, and financial institutions in the Visayas.

The area is designed to be a hub for business, retail, hospitality, and residential purposes, making it a bustling center for both local and international investors.

Cebu I.T. Park: A Thriving Hub for Innovation

The Cebu I.T. Park, spanning 27 hectares in Lahug, is a key destination for Information Technology (IT) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies. Known for its modern infrastructure and proximity to residential and commercial areas, the park attracts some of the world’s largest tech firms and service providers.

It is also home to a growing number of start-ups, co-working spaces, and tech-driven enterprises, contributing to Cebu’s reputation as a leading IT and BPO hub in the country.

South Road Properties (SRP): A Future Megacity

The South Road Properties (SRP), a 300-hectare island reclamation project, is set to be one of Cebu’s most significant business, commercial, and residential districts. Located along the southern coastline, SRP offers prime real estate for developers and investors looking to capitalize on Cebu’s growing economy.

With projects such as large-scale malls, residential towers, and commercial complexes, SRP is poised to become a vibrant, self-sustaining megacity in the near future.

SM Seaside City Cebu: A Shopping Paradise

SM Seaside City Cebu is the largest shopping mall in the Visayas and Mindanao region. Located along the SRP, this premium mall offers a wide range of retail outlets, dining options, and entertainment facilities such as cinemas, an ice skating rink, and event spaces.

Whether you’re looking for the latest fashion, local crafts, or international cuisine, SM Seaside has it all, making it a top destination for both locals and tourists.

Nustar Resort & Casino: A Premier Entertainment Destination

Nustar Resort & Casino, located within the South Road Properties (SRP) area, is one of Cebu’s most ambitious and expansive entertainment complexes. Offering luxury hotel accommodations, a world-class casino, fine dining options, retail outlets, and top-notch entertainment venues, it caters to a wide range of guests seeking both relaxation and excitement.

Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX): Connecting Cebu to Cordova

The Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) is an 8.9-kilometer bridge that connects Cebu City to Cordova, significantly improving access to the southern parts of Cebu province and the island of Mactan.

The bridge, which is the longest of its kind in the region, aims to ease traffic congestion on existing routes while providing a faster and more convenient travel option for commuters and tourists.

Port of Cebu: A Gateway for Trade and Commerce

The Port of Cebu is one of the largest and busiest ports in the Philippines, serving as a key hub for both domestic and international shipping.

Strategically located in the heart of Cebu City, the port plays a crucial role in facilitating trade, commerce, and the transportation of goods to and from various regions of the country. It is an essential link in the global supply chain, supporting logistics, manufacturing, and tourism industries across the Visayas and Mindanao.

Cebu South Coastal Road: Connecting Communities

The Cebu South Coastal Road is a six-lane, two-way road that stretches from Talisay City to Cebu City, improving accessibility between the southern part of the island and the Cebu metropolitan area. The road provides a faster, more efficient route for commuters and travelers, easing traffic congestion in the city.

Cebu City Sports Center: A Hub for Sports and Community Events

The Cebu City Sports Center is a prominent multi-purpose facility in Cebu City, hosting a wide range of sports events, community gatherings, and cultural activities.

The complex features an athletic track, football field, basketball courts, aquatic center, and other facilities, making it a favorite venue for both amateur and professional athletes. It is also a go-to location for city-wide events, concerts, and festivals.

Fuente Osmeña Circle: A Landmark of History and Heritage

Fuente Osmeña Circle is a heritage site that features a century-old fountain, which was originally part of the city’s waterworks system during the American colonial period.

This iconic roundabout is in the heart of uptown Cebu City, along Jones Avenue and General Maxilom Avenue. It has become a symbol of the city’s history and cultural heritage. Surrounded by businesses, schools, and residential areas, the fountain continues to be a popular meeting place and a focal point for locals and tourists.

Carbon Market: The Oldest and Largest Public Market

Carbon Market is Cebu’s oldest and largest public market, known for offering a wide variety of goods, from fresh produce and local delicacies to handicrafts and clothing. Serving as the economic center for both residents and merchants, it is the heart of Cebu’s local trade and a great place to experience the city’s vibrant culture.

Visitors can explore the bustling market stalls and enjoy authentic Cebuano food, making it a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience Cebu’s everyday life.

Larsian: Cebu’s Famous Grilled Food Hub

Larsian is a popular food complex in Cebu City renowned for its grilled meats and seafood. Often referred to as the “Barbecue Capital” of Cebu, Larsian is a gathering spot for both locals and tourists looking for authentic Cebuano-style barbecue, grilled chicken, pork skewers, seafood, and sizzling dishes.

The open-air food court creates a lively atmosphere, making it a must-visit spot for anyone craving street food and the famous Cebuano grilling experience.

Puso: A Traditional Cebuano Dish with Deep Roots

Puso, a traditional Cebuano dish, is often paired with lechon and is a staple in many local meals. Known for its unique diamond-shaped packaging made from woven coconut leaves, puso consists of rice cooked inside the leaves, giving it a distinctive texture and flavor.

The use of puso predates Spanish colonization in the Philippines. Historical records indicate that it was once used in rituals among farmers in Taptap, Cebu City, where the rice was offered to the gods as part of agricultural ceremonies.

Cebu: A Hub for Prestigious Educational Institutions

Cebu City is renowned for being home to some of the most prestigious educational institutions in the Visayas region, attracting students from all over the country and beyond. These institutions are key players in shaping the future of the region, offering a wide array of academic programs that cater to diverse fields of study.

University of Cebu (UC), University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu), Cebu Normal University (CNU), Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U), San Carlos University (USC), Southwestern University (SWU), University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), University of San Jose – Recoletos (USJ-R), Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU), Velez College, Cebu Technological University (CTU).

Kris Tiffany Janson

Kris Tiffany Janson, a beauty queen and model from Cebu, is another remarkable figure in the world of pageantry. She made waves when she won the Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2024 title at the age of 34, breaking stereotypes about age in the competitive world of pageantry.

Beyond her pageant achievements, Janson also serves as the Deputy Protocol Officer at the Cebu City Government, using her platform and expertise to serve her community and make a difference.

Cebu-Based Topnotchers

Cebu is home to many top achievers who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. Below are some of the top achievers from Cebu, showcasing the city’s thriving academic and professional scene:

Physician (Medicine): Chris Niño Mendoza, Cebu City

Accountancy (CPA): Jianne Ilysse Yu, Cebu City

Civil Engineering: Francis Charles Lauta, Cebu City

Mechanical Engineering: John Philip Minancillo, Cebu City

Electrical Engineering: Christopher Maranga, Cebu City

Nursing: Chariemae Cañazares, Cebu City

High School Teacher Licensure Exam: Lara Tero, Cebu City

Elementary Teacher Licensure Exam:

Nomel Alyssa Andan, Cebu City

Mary Eloisa Fullo, Cebu City

The CPDRC Dance Sensation

The Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) became internationally famous in 2007 when its inmates performed Michael Jackson’s Thriller for a viral YouTube video. Over the years, the inmates performed other iconic routines, turning their dances into both therapeutic activities and global entertainment.

The initiative drew worldwide attention to the Philippine justice system’s innovative rehabilitation programs, highlighting the positive aspects of prison reform.