Partner’s Cup: UC’s new foreign player shines in win over USC

Cebu City, Philippines—The JoeMangs Surplus-University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters looked sharp in their tournament debut as they crushed the Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 75-63, in the college division of the 2019 Partner’s Cup on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the USC gym.

After getting held in check in the first half that saw them lead, 25-19, at halftime, the Webmasters of many-time champion head coach Yayoy Alcoseba exploded for 50 points in the second half to get the win.

UC’s new foreign student-athlete, Tosh Sesay, had a sensational debut as he scored a game-high 23 points.

The native of Sierra Leone also played deft defense on USC’s own foreigner, Sommy Managor, and dished out some nifty assists to his teammates in an impressive all-around showing on both ends of the floor.

Luigi Gabisan added 15 markers, John Jabello put up 12 while Paul Galinato scored 11 on three makes from beyond the rainbow arc. Rookie big man Rodel Gravera was likewise efficient as he scored 10.

Managor led the way for USC with 20 points but could not sustain the momentum they gained from their opening day win over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF).

Kurt Trangia added 16 but the Warriors failed to get much from sharpshooter Froilan Mangubat, who fouled out in the fourth canto.

USC kept within striking distance all game long but UC finally got some separation after a triple by Gabisan, a transition basket by Jabello and another deuce by Gravera that brought the Webmasters lead to 62-45 with 6:20 left to play. /bmjo