Mother mourns son, 23, who died in Mandaue City firetruck crash

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Stella, a mother of six, received the devastating phone call that all parents fear last Sunday, March 23.

Picking up the phone, a voice rang out from the other side with news that shocked her into almost fainting — her son was dying at the hospital.

Stella’s second eldest child, Juan Paulo Mindo, was involved in an accident where his motorcycle collided with a fire truck owned by the Cebu Filipino-Chinese Volunteers Fire Brigade at an intersection in Mandaue City on Sunday.

At only 23-years-old, Paulo died due to brain hemorrhage.

Upon receiving the news, Stella immediately booked a flight back to her hometown in Brgy. Calawisan, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu where her kids have been living.

Her work as a caregiver in Mongolia has kept her apart from her children for several years. Nevertheless, she has maintained a close relationship with her children.

Nothing could have prepared the hardworking mother for the tragic accident that led to her losing one of her kids.

Stella said in an interview with CDN Digital that she was at her wit’s end when she heard about Paulo’s accident on his way to pick up his girlfriend.

Not easy for a parent

On Tuesday, March 26, Stella landed in Cebu and was finally reunited with her family at the wake of her son.

“Di pud lalim makit-an nimo imong anak gitabang diha. Gi-revive sa doktor para mabuhi nya. Nasud-ong gyud nimong wala na gyud. Hangtod giputos na lang og panapton kay patay na. Di pud siguro lalim,” said Stella.

(It is not easy for one to see one’s child being revived. He was being revived by the doctor so that he can live. You can really see that he is already gone. Until he is then wrapped in cloth because he is dead. It is not easy.)

Aside from grief, Stella held feelings of anger and resentment towards the driver of the firetruck that was involved in her son’s accident.

She said that it would be unfair for the driver to be left unpunished while her son’s life was cut short.

Stella said that while she understood that they were responding to a fire in Brgy. Paknaan, she still wanted to file charges against the firetruck driver.

The driver, who initially turned himself over to Mandaue police, was released from police custody on Tuesday as the victim’s family failed to file a case within the reglementary detention period.

Option of regular filing

Stella said that they would be discussing within the family on the option of regular filing of a case after Paulo’s funeral.

But for now, her heart was set on filing a case believing that Paulo’s life could have been saved if only the driver slowed down instead of running over him.

“Di ko moingon nga akoa rang anak naay sala. Parehas nga naay sala pero og unta pa kay firetruck driver man siya, siguro naa pud siyay training ana before nahimong driver. Bisan man lag nislow down siya para di gyud mataman gyud akong anak,” Stella said.

(I cannot say that my child has no fault. Both of them were at fault but as a firetruck driver, he could have been trained before he would be the driver. If only he slowed down so that my son would not be hit.)

She added that their disappointment worsened as the fire brigade involved had not reached out to them, even with messages of sympathy.

However, she said that they would be willing to talk with the other persons involved once they would be able to bring Paulo to his final resting place next week.

Forgiveness

At this time, however, Stella said that it would be difficult for her to show forgiveness towards the firetruck driver.

“Sa pagkakaron, murag lisod ang pagforgive…. Siguro di pud sad nako siya ijudge kay taw pud siya. Dili siguro intention pud niya pero naa jud koy mga paghamay niya….Unya na nang forgive kay murag lisod pa na dawaton,” she said.

(For now, it is very difficult to forgive…Perhaps, we cannot judge him because he is also a person. Perhaps, it was not his intention but there is really some regret to him…Forgive, we’ll do tht later because for now it is really difficult to accept (her son dead).)

Paulo’s wake is now held at a chapel in Brgy. Calawisan in Lapu-Lapu City. His funeral ceremony is scheduled on Wednesday, April 2.

