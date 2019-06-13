‘Pretty Boy’ stabs masyador friend in Barangay Sawang Calero

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It was supposed to be a night of fun for two friends but it ended with one being stabbed by the other.

Gerry Dabucol, 38, and Edsan Canillo, 23, are friends and residents of Tupaz Street in Barangay Sawang Calero.

They were out on Wednesday night, June 12, to participate in a disco event in their barangay.

Police Major Kenneth Paul Albutra, chief of San Nicolas Police Station, said Dabucol and Canillo were still in good terms when witnesses saw them talking a few minutes past 11 p.m.

But the conversation turned into a heated argument which led Canillo to get a knife and plunge it into Dabucol’s right chest.

Dabucol, who is a masyador (cockfight bet caller) of a cockpit, was immediately rushed to the hospital where he is now recuperating.

Canillo, who is known in the area under the moniker “Pretty Boy,” fled the scene.

Police are currently investigating the reason that triggered Canillo to stab Dabucol. / celr