Cebuano Pogoy on making 10 threes for TNT: ‘I didn’t expect that to happen’

Cebu City, Philippines—For Talisay City-native Roger Ray Pogoy, his superb offensive display for TNT last Wednesday night, June 12, 2019, was unexpected.

“I didn’t expect that to happen,” said the 26-year-old Cebuano who drained a whopping 10 three-pointers to lead the KaTropa to a 104-99 win over crowd-favorite Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

“What’s in my mind is just to give it my all in every game and pray that God gives me strength,” Pogoy added.

The former University of Cebu Baby Webmasters registered a new career-high with 38 points and placed himself in the league’s record books as just the fourth local player to make at least 10 shots from beyond the arc.

The others on the list includes San Miguel Beer sniper and Gilas Pilipinas teammate Marcio Lassiter and two of the league’s all-time greats in Kenneth Duremdes and Allan Caidic.

Pogoy relayed that he just has the green light to shoot from coaches as well as the trust from teammates, which gives him the confidence to let it fly.

“My coaches tell me to take the shot when it is open. And whether it goes in or not, I should just take the shot. I really don’t think much of how many points I score, I just want to play hard,” he added.

Pogoy also heaped credit on the team’s import, Terrence Jones, who he admits to using while playing the video game, NBA 2K. Pogoy adds that the real one trumps the digital version.

“He can score, pass, rebound, he can do it all and he really makes his teammates better,” said Pogoy. /bmjo