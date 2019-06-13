Comelec Cebu City waits for candidates’ SOCE on last day of filing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Election (Comelec) in Cebu City will be waiting until 8 p.m. tonight, June 13, for the candidates to file their Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE).

According to Lawyer Marchel Sarno, South District election officer, there will be no extension of the deadline for the SOCE and all those who will pass beyond the deadline will be penalized.

Sarno said that winning candidates might be given six months extension but even with the extension, they would be penalized for each day of delayed passing and they would not be able to assume office until they had passed their SOCEs.

He said that after six months, the elected candidate might no longer be allowed to assume office if he or she failed to pass the necessary documents.

Sarno warned that if a candidate had already been penalized for the same violation in the past elections, he or she might be perpetually disqualified from running again.

The Comelec Cebu City continues to receive SOCE from individual candidates and by party as well, and they will continue to do so until the end of the day.

At least 27 candidates have already filed their SOCE mostly the councilorial candidates including Councilor-elect Antonio Cuenco who was the very first to pass his SOCE on June 3.

As of 1 p.m., outgoing Mayor Tomas Osmeña and incoming Mayor Edgardo Labella have not filed their SOCEs yet.

Incoming Vice Mayor Michael Rama has also yet to file his SOCE.

Sarno is encouraging the candidates to pass their SOCE within the day so they not have to suffer the penalty and repercussions of failing to file the SOCE. /dbs