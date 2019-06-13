CEO shares Skin911’s secret of success

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ”It is the service.”

This is the direct answer of Eleanor Velasco, Skin911 Facial Slimming and Centre founder and chief executive officer, on why they remain in the spotlight and continue to receive recognition not just in Cebu but across the Philippines.

The Skin911 Facial Slimming and Centre received the World Class Philippines award for Beauty and Wellness Industry held at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino on June 2, Sunday.

The World Class Philippines is a recognition of the best companies, brands, and individuals that excel in every industry.

The award is the latest addition of the Skin911 Facial Slimming and Centre’s roster of awards after it also bagged the Netizens Best Choice Award for Skin Care given last May 21, 2019, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Quezon City.

It was not just the company that was recognized but also the founder and CEO herself, who received the Modern Day Renaissance Woman award.

“I am happy and honored. It feels good that your hard work is being recognized,” Velasco told CDN Digital.

The Modern Day Renaissance Woman is not her first recognition.

Velasco received the Exceptional Social Media Practice and Noteworthy Achievement Award from the Philippine Social Media Award in 2016.

In 2017, the company received the Most Outstanding Quality Beauty Skin Care Award for its exceptional usage of Social Media Platforms given by the Philippine Social Media Award.

Skin911 Facial Slimming and Centre opened in 2006 and started with three beds in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

At present, it has 20 branches in the Visayas and Mindanao, which offers services such as facial, non-surgical procedures, lasers, cosmetic tattoo, and permanent hair removal.

Velasco believes that they provide services with no shortcuts which result in customers satisfaction and brand patronage.

The patronage has been proven and tested with customers who stayed with them throughout the years.

“Makakita ko sa ilaha ba nga ang uban mama na, naa na sila’y anak og graduate na sa college. Karon ilang mga anak na sad ang among clients. Ang uban kay mang refer sad sila sa ilang mga friends ug relatives,” she said.

(My first clients are now mothers, and they have children who finished college. Their children are now our clients too. Some also refer the company to their friends and relatives.)

Another reason why Skin911 Facial Slimming and Centre keeps and gains more clients is because of its goal.

Velasco said that their goal was for the public to understand that skin care was not just for the rich.

With affordable services they offer, the company wants ordinary workers to afford skin care, too.

“We want to boost their confidence through affordable skin care,” she said. /dbs