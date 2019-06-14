Final Fantasy 7 Remake: A character comparison

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Who’s ready for the Final Fantasy VII Remake?

Eight months before the official release of the game, Japanese video game developer Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. already teased their fans with three game trailers in the last month alone.

For more than 20 years, FFV fans have waited most of their lives for the FFVII remake, and it is finally going to happen!

Split across multiple releases, the first part of game is set to release on March 3, 2020.

I know you are intrigued on how Cloud Strife looks like in this remake.

Okay. . . enough with the talk, let’s take a look of the key characters of the FFVII remake and see how it differs to the 1997 original game.

CLOUD STRIFE

You probably forgot how Cloud looks like in the original game. Yeah, not to mention that it was made in 2D or 2-dimensional. However, Cloud in the remake is pretty similar with the movie Final Fantasy VII: Advent of Children.

This 22-year-old main character is equipped with his trademark look — the realistic spiky yellow hair, indigo pants with a sleeveless shirt, brown boots, and of course, his earrings!

However, in Final Fantasy VII: Advent of Children, Cloud wore wolf earrings and had an emblem on his pauldron known as Fenrir. Unlike the remake, Cloud’s shoulder pad has screws attached on it.

If you compare Cloud’s hair from his other appearances in Dissidia and FFVII original — Yes, we can notice that it is indeed less spiky!

TIFA LOCKHART

If you love Zell Dincht of the Final Fantasy VIII franchise, you probably like this chic too!

In the remake, martial artist Tifa, wears black leather gloves with metal plates on the back and knuckles. She is also equipped with boots and black stockings unlike the 1997 game which is pretty different from the original game.

However, she still wears black skirt, but it is now paired black shorts underneath!

Hmmm. . .I’m not sure though if the developers of the remake retained her cute red eye.

AERITH GAINSBOROUGH

Described as joyful and a little bit flirty towards Cloud, this key character of the game has slight changes too!

The metal bracers on her wrists were changed into different bangle bracelets while metal bracers on the edges of her jacket sleeves became a sort of belt accessory.

Also, her pink dress was changed into a light colored one with a pink ribbon tied around her waist.

I know you are sitting on the edge of your seat now, however, for now, we just only need to wait until it becomes playable in Playstation 4./dbs