Bridge board seeks upgrade of CCTV in Mandaue-Mactan bridges

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More advanced closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, including ones that are capable of capturing plate numbers, are eyed to be installed in the two bridges connecting mainland Cebu and Mactan Island.

In a meeting with the members of the Mactan Cebu Bridge Management Board (MCBMB) at the Capitol on Friday, June 14, Traffic and Security Monitoring Analyst Leo Jim Bacus said they plan to upgrade majority of the existing 32 cameras in the two bridges with untis which have higher resolution and install another four units that are equipped to capture plate numbers of vehicles.

Bacus said the plate number-capturing cameras are essential in traffic security monitoring especially during road accidents.

According to Bacus, they already had a consultation with the Capitol Information Technology (IT) Department Head Arlee Carlo Areponte regardig the procurement of the devices.

Bacus and Areponte submitted the proposal for the CCTV upgrade worth P3.4 million. / celr