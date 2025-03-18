MPBL: Cebu Classic falls to Quezon Huskers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After an electrifying debut victory in the 2025 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) season, the Cebu Classic fell to the Quezon Huskers, 58-45, on Monday night, March 17, at the Bataan People’s Center in Balanga, Bataan.

Cebu struggled to replicate the offensive rhythm they displayed in their opening win against the Caloocan Batang Kangkaloo, as Quezon’s smothering defense forced them into 21 turnovers.

Rashawn McCarthy, one of Cebu’s key offensive weapons, had an off night, committing five turnovers and shooting a woeful 2-of-10 from the field, finishing with just five points.

The lone bright spot for Cebu was Darell Manliguez, who provided a spark with 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Lean Martel chipped in nine markers, while Ladis Lepalam added six points.

On the other side, the Huskers delivered a well-balanced performance. Jason Opiso and Louelle Jay Gonzales orchestrated Quezon’s offense, scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Opiso contributed seven rebounds and one assist, while Gonzales stuffed the stat sheet with six boards, five dimes, and four steals. Vincent Magbuhos rounded out the attack with 10 points off the bench.

Cebu showed promise early, briefly seizing a 9-8 lead in the opening frame after a jumper by Lean Martel. However, Quezon quickly regained control and never looked back. Despite both teams’ offensive struggles, the Huskers carved out a seven-point lead at halftime, 26-19.

Quezon widened the gap to double digits in the third, 34-24, but Cebu responded with a gritty rally to trim the deficit to just five, 35-30, heading into the final quarter.

Unfortunately for Cebu, Gonzales and Opiso spearheaded a decisive run in the fourth, ballooning Quezon’s lead to 12 points, 42-30, before stretching the margin to as much as 17, 58-41, in the closing minutes.

The Cebu Classic will look to regroup and bounce back when they take on the Bataan Risers on Thursday, March 20, at 4 PM in Manila.

