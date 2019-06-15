City Hall prepare for assumption of Team Mandaue winners in May polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Winners in the May 13, 2019 midterm polls in Mandaue City will formally accept the responsibility to run the affairs of the city government during a turnover ceremony scheduled on June 28.

Outgoing Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna said that the ceremonial turnover scheduled at 8:30 a.m. at the City Session Hall will be attended by incoming and outgoing city officials and all City Hall department heads.

Members of Cortes’ Team Mandaue won by landslide in the city’s election.

Fortuna, who is also presiding officer of the Mandaue City Council, said that the turnover ceremony is “pursuant to DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2019-39 otherwise known as 2019 Local Governance Transition requiring the creation of a transition team and a turnover of responsibility to the incoming administration.”

However, Fortuna said that incoming city officials will have to identify a separate schedule for their oath-taking ceremony.

“The oath-taking of the newly elected officials which is not included in the DILG mandate will be held separately at such date and time in any government venue or facility at the discretion and choice of the incoming officials. Whichever venue will be chosen shall be made available for their use,” Fortuna said in an advisory posted at the Mandaue City PIO Facebook page.