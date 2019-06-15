British Council recognizes top IELTS partners in PH

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The British Council in the Philippines recently recognized top IELTS delivery partners across the Philippines for their support and top-notch performance during the 2019 IELTS National Conference held on May 22, 2019 at F1 Hotel Manila, Taguig.

The 9.0 Niner IELTS Review and Tutorial Center ranked first among the review centers and some 75 partner organizations including recruitment agencies, immigration consultancies and education agencies across the country.

Other institutions in the top five are SMEAG Global Education Inc., CEVAS Language Centre, De Jesus-Beltran and Co. World English Inc. (World English Reviews) and J Rooz Review Center, Inc., all of whom have been valued British Council IELTS partners for more than five years.

The British Council also recognized loyal partners across the country which included institutions like Ateneo de Naga and St. Paul University. Both educational institutions have worked with the British Council for over ten years.

“We are happy to have over 100 partners and friends who have come from all over the Philippines. All our achievements and successes would not have been possible without you,” said Pilar Aramayo-Prudencio, Country Director, British Council in the Philippines.

The ceremony was also a celebration of the IELTS 30th Anniversary.

In 2018, over 3.5 million IELTS tests were taken in over 140 countries. In the Philippines, there are 18 British Council IELTS test locations across different regions.

Last year, the British Council in the Philippines also launched the computer-delivered IELTS in three cities, Manila, Cebu and Baguio, in a move to position itself in an increasingly digital world.

With computer-delivered IELTS, test takers may choose from more than ten test sessions per week and are able to take all test components, including the speaking test, in one day. Apart from that, test takers get their results within five to seven days after the test. These convenient features make computer-delivered IELTS a popular option among IELTS test takers./dcb