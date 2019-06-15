Daddy, My Buddy Room Promo at Jpark Island Resort

It has always been Dad who’s been working so hard to provide for the family.

Now, it’s time to repay him with what he truly deserves! Join us as we pay tribute to all the Super Dads with “Daddy, My Buddy Room Promo” with accommodations for as low as PHP 11, 199.00 nett per night which include breakfast buffet for 2 adults and 2 kids (12 years old and below), food and beverage credits worth PHP 3,000 at any dining outlet (except Nonki), welcome drinks, use of waterpark facilities, use of hotel gym, and a photo souvenir.

At the Philippines’ only five-star premier family water park resort, the entire family will never run out of fun things to do!

It is not only home to six (6) stunning themed pools alongside three exciting waterslides, the latter designed by no less than Dream Park International USA, but also a dining hub with over 9 restaurants and bars which offer Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Asian-Mediterranean and International Buffet menu. Other fun activities include Mini Golf, Giant Chess, Go Kart Bikes, a Kids Club and a whole lot more. Souvenir shops and a photo souvenir counter are also readily available for all guests.

If it’s water fun you’re after this Father’s day, it’s hard to go past Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark, Cebu in Mactan, Philippines.

Within its 16.5 hectare expanse, you’ll find 568 rooms, villas and suites, 6 themed pools, 9 dining outlets, a casino, activity zone, dive shop, and private beach. The highlights of the sprawling water complex include a lazy river pool, and a pool with beach-like shoreline.

Simply put, the perfect way to give Dad what he truly deserves is a staycation at this family haven! Experience the elusive mix of fun and luxury at very affordable prices! For full promo details, you may directly check their Facebook page @jparkislandresort.

This promo is valid for stay dates from June 10 – 30, 2019. Booking period starts at June 3, 2019. Prior reservations are needed. Applicable to new bookings only. Valid for Philippine local residents and foreigners with ACR. Non-cancellable; non-refundable. Other terms and conditions may apply.

Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark, Cebu is located at M.L Quezon Highway, Brgy. Maribago, Lapu-lapu City, Cebu, Philippines. For more information contact (+63 32) 494 5000 / (+63 32) 380 0000, visit www.jparkislandresort.com or email rsvn@jparkislandresort.com.