The Robinsons Land Corporation Christmas tree: Plaza Independencia’s towering symbol of hope welcomes all to Cebu City 

The historic Plaza Independencia in Cebu City shines in vivid colors this yuletide season, with a towering Christmas tree as the main attraction, ready to greet visitors coming in and out of the Queen City.

The holiday display is the result of a collaboration between the Local Government Unit of Cebu City, Robinsons Land Corporation, and NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s The Mall. This is their fourth year to do so.

This glistening masterpiece features elements of the locality’s beloved culture, including a chapel—paying tribute to Cebu as the cradle of Christianity—alongside guitars, stars, and snowflakes, symbolizing the region’s festive spirit.

“There will always be challenging times [and] turbulence that come in our way, but we are with the Cebu City Government and we are all in this together. They have our support and they have our commitment. And [the] tree is a manifestation of that support and celebration as one community,” shares May Adolfo, General Manager of NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s The Mall and Director for External Affairs in the Visayas for Robinsons Land Corporation, touching the resilience inspired by the devastation of Typhoon Odette, which toppled their two-week-old tree in 2021.

This thread of resilience weaves not only the strength in partnerships, but also ignites the true essence of the season—hope.

Strategically located beside the pier, Plaza Independencia serves as an entryway for travelers from Ormoc, Bohol, Cagayan, Surigao, and beyond. The towering tree is set to become visitors’ first impression of Cebuano warmth and hospitality.

Relatively, the tree stands as a testament to Robinsons Land Corporation and The Mall at NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s unwavering commitment to serve the community and honor Cebu’s rich history and culture.

The tree lighting ceremony was attended by executives from the conglomerate, alongside Cebu City officials, including Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, Councilor Joel Garganera, and Councilor Francis Esparis, among others.

Be enchanted this season

Step into the magic of the holidays at The Mall in NUSTAR Resort Cebu, where the festive spirit comes alive in every corner today until December 24.

Capture cherished memories with a Meet and Greet with Santa Claus, happening every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4 PM to 5 PM and again from 6 PM to 7 PM. While let Christmas carols fill your heart with enchantment—gracing the halls from 6 PM to 7 PM on weekdays and extending to 8 PM on weekends.

You can also test your creative prowess every Saturday and Sunday between 3 PM and 9 PM at Santa’s Ornament Workshop, where guests are granted the opportunity to craft colorful holiday décor—a great bonding treat with your friends or family.

Immerse yourself in such joyful experiences spread across the first and second levels of the establishment and may merriment transport you to wonderland.

For more information about The Mall at NUSTAR Resort Cebu, visit their official Facebook page or call (032) 888-8282.



