Home and Living Mallworld

 VIG Hardware celebrates its grand opening

- December 21, 2024

VIG Hardware proudly announces the grand opening of its newest and largest store, right in the heart of southern Cebu, on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

 

VIG Hardware is not just a store; it is a vision brought to life—a vision of our father, Mr. Dante Villanueva, who dreamed of creating a business that provides quality, affordability, and accessibility to our community.

 

CRISTINA GALORIO

Supply Chain Officer

VIG Hardware

 

Whether you’re constructing a new home, renovating your space, or upgrading your tools, VIG Hardware promises to be your one-stop destination for all building and hardware needs.

Located in Brgy. North Poblacion, San Fernando, Cebu, the new store will feature an extensive selection of high-quality products to cater to homeowners, contractors, and DIY enthusiasts alike. Shoppers can explore a wide range of items, including:

  • Building Materials
  • Tiles
  • Doors
  • Lumber and Wood
  • Industrial and Architectural Hardware
  • Electrical Supplies
  • Lighting and more.

"VIG Hardware is not just a store; it is a vision brought to life—a vision of our father, Mr. Dante Villanueva, who dreamed of creating a business that provides quality, affordability, and accessibility to our community," said Cristina Galorio, Supply Chain Officer of VIG Hardware. "VIG Hardware is more than just a place to shop; it is a hub where ideas turn into action and where quality meets affordability."

VIG Hardware celebrates its grand opening

To celebrate the grand opening, store is hosting a special Grand Opening Sale from December 19, 2024 to January 19, 2025, offering up to 50% off on selected items. Customers can also look forward to exclusive deals, promotions, and giveaways as they explore the store’s offerings.

VIG Hardware celebrates its grand opening

Whether you’re a professional builder, contractor, or simply a homeowner with a vision, VIG Hardware invites you to visit on December 19 and discover everything you need to bring your projects to life.

 

