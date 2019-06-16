Capitol opens P37.8 M warehouse for prepositioning of relief items

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Disaster relief items and equipment that are scattered in province-owned stockrooms will now be stored at the newly opened central warehouse located inside the old Department of Agriculture Compound along M. Velez Street in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

The Cebu Provincial Central Warehouse, a 2,564 square meter facility, was inaugurated on Friday afternoon, June 14.

The P37.8 million facility consists of a two-chamber warehouse: a 513 square meter chamber on the left portion and a 2,049 square meter chamber on the right side with a small two-story office in the middle, said Provincial General Services Office Head Jone Siegfred Sepe.

Sepe said the warehouse is ideal for the prepositioning of items for disaster response since it was designed to withstand calamities such as high-intensity earthquake and strong typhoons.

“It is designed to endure high intensity earthquake and high level typhoon so, this will be the last building standing after a disaster,” said Sepe.

At present, the provincial government’s relief items are stored at the stockrooms located at the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) in Mandaue City, the Hope Center in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City and the PGSO warehouse located inside the Capitol compound.

“This central warehouse will be the venue for (the) pre-positioning of stocks and food items in preparation for calamities and disasters as well as a storeroom of Capitol supplies and equipment,” Sepe said. /dcb