Judge Christian Bautista: Another Cebuana winner in “The Clash” Season 2 possible

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Kapuso singer Christian Bautista said that another one from Cebu can be declared winner in “The Clash” Season 2 that will start airing on GMA Network soon.

He said that with the abundance of talents here, there is great possibility that “The Clash” Season 1 winner Golden Cañedo of Minglanilla town will be turning over the title that she won during the debut of the singing competition last year to a fellow Cebuano.

Cebu is home to singers Vina Morales, Manilyn Reynes, Sheryn Regis, Morissette Amon, and Pilita Corales.

“There is so much talent here (Cebu),” Bautista said in a quick interview after his guest performance during “The Clash” Season 2 auditions held in Cebu City on Saturday, June 15.

Bautista, who is known as Asia’s Romantic Balladeer, was with Season 1 first runner up Jong Madaliday during his Cebu visit.

“This is just the beginning and talagang you have to fight for your life. Dapat walang moment na mag le-let go ka. Kaya laging ready,” was his message to Cebuano hopefuls.

Bautista will also continue to sit as one of the judges in the singing competition with singer-comedian Ai-Ai delas Alas and Asia’s Nightingale Lani Misalucha.

GMA Network management is yet to announce “The Clash” Season 2 host to replace Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquesz who transferred to ABS-CBN on October 2018.

For someone who started in ABS-CBN’s “Star in a Million” singing competition in 2013, where he placed 4th, Bautista said that the role of a judge is never easy because you will have to take responsibility in determining the contestants future.

“Mahirap sa judge kasi you are determining that person’s future eh. It is heartbreaking to see someone wanting that future and you are telling them not yet. No. Or maybe it is not for you. Masakit yun eh,” he said.

As a judge, Bautista said that he would always want to focus on the contestants voices.

“Dapat kontrolado. Kung di mo pa kontrolado pag pasok mo pa lang tapos yung kalaban mo magaling na, you have to step up,” he said.

(Contestants should have command of their voices. If they are unable to do that and faced with strong opponents, then you have to learn to step up.)

Their stage presence is another important consideration in his search for the country’s next singing sensation.

”Kung sino ka, i-highlight mo,” Bautista added.

(Do not be afraid to show who you truly are.) /dcb