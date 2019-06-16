Curly Girls Philippines: Empowering curly haired women

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Curly hair? Don’t Care!

Yesterday, June 15, a group of curly haired Pinays gathered in Cebu to celebrate beauty in all shapes and sizes of curls.

Chrissy Del Mar Abing, a member of a group called Curly Girls Philippines, shared on her Facebook account photos of the gathering of curlies, the only event in the country where hair gets all the attention.

“By far the simplest, funniest, CURLIEST gathering I’ve participated! Thank you, Ruby, Weesa, and Vida for organizing such empowering event for all Cebuana Curlies! Superwomen indeed! 💖 Thank you to all those who spent time to mingle with our fellow Curlies. Cheers🥂 to more empowered communities as this, who empower even more women! You are deeply loved! 💋🤗,”Abing said on her FB post.

“Brought home prizes, photos, food, tons of good vibes, new friends, and more importantly – a bigger heart to help empower more women! Here’s to us women empowering other women. May we touch more hearts, and build confidence,” she added.

Curly Girls Philippines was founded by Ria Fernandez, a Cebu native who was born with natural beautiful curls. Fernandez organized the group in 2018 to empower Filipino women by helping them embrace their curly hair.

Yesterday’s gathering was the second Curly Girls Philippines event following their first gathering in Manila last March 24, 2019. It was also the first gathering of Curly Girls Philippines in Cebu.

More than 50 curlies from Cebu and parts of Davao gathered for the event here.

Abing told CDN Digital that by joining their exclusive community of curlies, they have helped build each other’s confidence “by making everyone feel safe and happy to be themselves in the community.”

For those who wanted to also join their community, simply visit and like their Facebook page. Look for the link that says “Curly Girls Philippines: Community for the Curly Girl Method,” answer the pre-screening questions that will pop-up on your monitor, and read the membership guidelines. It’s that easy.

Abing said that those who join their community of curlies do not only gain confidence, they are also able to learn how to care for their curly crowning glory with the help of the Curly Girl Method by Lorriane Massey who wrote the book Curly Girl: The Handbook that is like a bible to girls with curls.

As of today, June 16, the group already has a total of 13,936 members. /dcb