Max4-Birada Cebu loses opening game to Phenom Basilan CTC Construction

CITY, Philippines – The Max4-Birada Cebu lost their opening game in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Patriot’s Cup, after they got buried by a hail of long-range shots by the Phenom Basilan CTC Construction, 14-21, earlier today, June 16, 2019, at the SM Seaside Cebu.

Basilan got off a fast start, with American Marcus Hammonds and Franky Johnson making long twos to push them ahead, 10-2.

However, Cebu got a huge lift from University of Cebu’s ace guard Darrell Shane Menina who got the crowd off their feet with three straight two-pointers to bring them to within four, 10-14.

But Basilan remained unfazed as Johnson scored seven straight points — three straight makes from beyond the arc and a put back — to give them the victory and top Pool C with a 2-0 win-loss record.

Max4-Birada Cebu will try to finish their stint in this competition with a win when they go up against MiGuard Vigan later in the afternoon. /dcb