Max4-Birada Cebu loses opening game to Phenom Basilan CTC Construction
CITY, Philippines – The Max4-Birada Cebu lost their opening game in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Patriot’s Cup, after they got buried by a hail of long-range shots by the Phenom Basilan CTC Construction, 14-21, earlier today, June 16, 2019, at the SM Seaside Cebu.
Basilan got off a fast start, with American Marcus Hammonds and Franky Johnson making long twos to push them ahead, 10-2.
However, Cebu got a huge lift from University of Cebu’s ace guard Darrell Shane Menina who got the crowd off their feet with three straight two-pointers to bring them to within four, 10-14.
But Basilan remained unfazed as Johnson scored seven straight points — three straight makes from beyond the arc and a put back — to give them the victory and top Pool C with a 2-0 win-loss record.
Max4-Birada Cebu will try to finish their stint in this competition with a win when they go up against MiGuard Vigan later in the afternoon. /dcb
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.