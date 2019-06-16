Of helpless puppies, kindhearted netizens, and finding their forever home

Cebu City, Philippines— A dog-lover’s affection touched the hearts of the netizens.

A certain Aldrin Allen Diano Arnigo, a call-center agent posted on his Facebook account yesterday, June 15, pictures of what seemed to be four stray puppies in Cardinal Rosales Ave.

“Please sa kung kinsay maka tabang aning mga itoy anhia tawn ninyo 4 ni sila kabuok og namatay na ang 1 buhi paman unta ni ganinang buntag 😭 Di ko pwedi ka galam kay busy ko sa work, di ko ka atiman og mag ulian ko sa amo province every rest day. Please tawn ko anhi kay binoangan unya ni sa mga bata diri 😭

Location: Cebu City in front of Keppel beside Metro bank,” he posted.

He told CDN Digital that he was on his way to work, at around 5 a.m. yesterday (June 15) when he saw the puppies on the streets, he was torn because he wanted to help out the puppies but was also afraid that he might be late for work.

“ So when I was off from work, I came back for them at around 3 p.m., unfortunately, one puppy died already, but the other three were still alive and so I decided to make a makeshift shelter for them,” he said.

Arnigo, who posted what he has made for the puppies online, waited until someone would reach out to him before he headed home.

“While nagpaabot, ako sila gipainom og tubig niya gipakaon. Nabalaka ko kay kusog ang uwan hangtod sa ni bundak, until one netizen came to help, it was a sigh of relief for me because I knew that the puppies are going to get help and that I can go home to Toledo already” he said.

(While I was waiting for someone to help me, I gave them water and fed them. I was worried because of the heavy downpour of rain. Until one netizen came to help, it was a sigh of relief for me because I knew that the puppies are going to get help, and that I can go home to Toledo already.)

A certain Gracielle Burgos offered her help in taking temporary care of the puppies until they get adopted.

And just this morning, Arnigo told CDN Digital that all three puppies were already adopted by a certain John Marvin Lumauag who took in the fur babies into his care by giving them their forever home

Who would have thought that a simple act of kindness for these helpless animals can unite people and go a long way

As for Arnigo’s post, it had gathered 137 comments, 145 shares and 248 reactions as of past 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 16./dbs