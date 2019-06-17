1,900 job order employees in Lapu-Lapu City to receive financial incentives

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Job order (JO) employees of the local government unit here has something to rejoice about before the month of June ends.

This after outgoing Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza announced that she is handing out the so-called conditional compensation premium to 1,900 job order employees starting Monday, June 17, 2019.

Radaza made this announcement during her speech at the 58th Charter Day celebration of Lapu-Lapu City at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall grounds.

Radaza said each job order worker will receive a financial incentive of P9,000 to P10,000, which is her way of expressing gratitude for the service of these individuals.

“I had finished (serving) nine years with them. I just want to thank them. I cannot achieve this without them,” Radaza said.

Radaza will officially end his term as Lapu-Lapu City mayor on June 30. She will then serve the public in her capacity as congresswoman of Lapu-Lapu City’s lone district.

Junard “Ahong” Chan, the current village chief of Barangay Pajo, will take over as mayor of Lapu-Lapu City, after he defeated Arturo “Boy” Radaza in the May 13, 2019 elections.

Radaza hopes that even with the change in leadership, projects such as the ones in the areas of education will be continued by Chan.

One of these projects is the construction of the Arts and Design building in Looc National High School, which still awaits bidding and implementation.

The project is said to be worth P80 million. / celr