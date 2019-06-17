Sambag 2 resident nabbed for possession of drugs, unlicensed gun

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A street level target was arrested by police for the possession of 30 small sachets of suspects shabu and an unlicensed .38 caliber revolver.

Suspect Wendell Baunsit, 38, was arrested in his residence in Sitio Lower Kawayan, Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City at round 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 16.

Police Major Eduarda Sanchez, chief of the Abellana Police Station, said that Baunsit’s arrest was made after police served a search warrant against him.

The police team confiscated 30 small sachets of suspected shabu weighing 1.2 grams and worth at least P8, 160; an unlicensed .38 revolver and two live ammunitions during their search of his residence Sunday night.

Baunsit is now detained at Abellana Police Station detention cell while police prepare a complaint for the possession of illegal drugs and an unlicensed firearm against him. /dcb