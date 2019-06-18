Filmon-Dormakaba completes semifinals cast in Corporate Cup hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Filmon-Dormakaba barged into the semifinals after they ousted the fourth-seeded Toyota Mabolo, 65-53, in their do-or-die quarterfinal game in the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club 2019 Corporate Cup on Saturday, June 15, at the University of San Carlos gym.

The win completed the semifinal cast as Filmon-Dormakaba will next face the top-seeded Island Paints while the second-seeded Phoenix Building System faces off against the Thinking Tools, Inc.

Both games, slated for this Saturday, June 22, are winner-take-all matches with the winners advancing to the championship game.

Filmon-Dormakaba took control of the game in the second period as they turned a 13-all game into a 29-20 advantage at halftime. They pushed their lead further to 12 heading to the fourth canto and held steady until the final buzzer.

Kimkim Rebosura led the way for Filmon-Dormakaba with 18 points and eight rebounds while Elmer Laguna had 15 markers and seven boards.

Carlito Milagroso paced Toyota Mabolo, which missed the services of top gun Jett Latonio, with 20 points. / celr