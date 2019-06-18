Green Energy Option Program: DOE to give consumers choice to tap renewable energy suppliers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Power consumers will soon have an option to source their supply from renewable energy producers with the implementation of the “Green Energy Option Program” by the Department of Energy (DOE).

“This is more of (the) consumers choice. We are empowering customers to choose their own (power) supply (source),” said Mylene Capongcol, DOE’s Renewable Energy Management Bureau (REMB) director.

But Capongcol said that the program will only be offered to individuals or establishments that consume more than 100 kilowatt of electricity per month.

Their choice of renewable energy suppliers must also be holders of a certificate of commerciality, offer sheets and must be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Capongcol said that consumers may also be asked to pay power distribution charges depending on the provisions of an agreement that they will have to enter into with their preferred supplier.

“Kasi kailangan naman ding kumolekta ni distribution utility kasi nag-invest siya ron. So meron kang karampatang kabayaran kung papano yun idadaan at yan ay ikaklaro ni ERC dun sa regulatory framework na ilalabas nila,” Capongcol added.

(The distributor also has to collect distribution fees because that is part of their investment. They have to collect the appropriate compensation but that will have to be clarified in the regulation framework that ERC (Energy Regulatory Commission) will soon release.)

Earlier today, June 18, DOE conducted their first public consultation on the proposed Green Energy Option Program. The gathering held in a hotel in Cebu City was attended by different power sector stakeholders.

During the consultation, DOE presented the department circular that will serve as a guideline for the program’s implementation.

More consultations will also be scheduled soon for Luzon and Mindanao stakeholders.

“Para protection din ng mga consumers na dapat meron tayong guidelines para ma-ensure natin na tama yung ini-implement na provision ng batas,” she added.

(We wanted to also protect our consumers by coming up with guidelines that will serve as basis in our the program implementation in accordance with existing laws.)

Renewable energy sources include biomass, geothermal, hydro, ocean, wind and solar.

Capongcol said that the implementation of their Green Energy Option Program will give consumers the option to chose the best and most budget efficient power supplier.

While they promote the use of renewable energy sources, DOE is also doing its share to campaign for environmental preservation and protection, she said.

“Kasi yung customer, choice nya yan eh. So, pwede siyang magbayad ng mas mahal. Walang pipigil sa kanya. Pero siyempre as a customer, gusto mong makatipid ka lalo na kung manufacturing ka o isang mall ka na malaki,” she said.

(Costumers are left to make a personal choice. They have the option to chose the more expensive supply. Nobody is stopping them from making that decision. But of course, there are also those who wanted to incur savings like those who are engaged in the manufacturing business or those who operate malls.) /dcb