USJ-R hands UC first loss in Partner’s Cup

Cebu City, Philippines—The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars broke out of their losing slump in incredible fashion as they handed the JoeMang’s Surplus-University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters its first loss of the tournament, 82-79, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Down by double-figures for most of the game, the Jaguars were sparked by the energetic play of diminutive guard Renz Solomon, who scored back-to-back three-pointers to shove USJ-R into the lead, 75-73.

However, UC did not back down and grabbed the driver’s seat, 79-77, after a free-throw by Darrell Shane Menina and a layup by John Jabello, with two minutes left. USJ-R’s Cameroonian student-athlete, Arnold Azangue then tied the game with a putback with 35 seconds remaining.

A turnover by UC’s Tristan Albina then set the stage for Azangue to draw a foul and make the first but miss the second for an 80-79 lead.

However, Albina was unable to corral the rebound and lost the ball out of bounds, giving possession back to the Jaguars with 16.2 seconds left.

USJ-R forward Elmer Echavez was then fouled and sent to the line where he missed both, but Solomon tracked down the loose ball and draw a foul. He calmly made both for an 82-79 lead with 3.5 seconds to go.

Menina was able to get off a desperation heave that missed wildly as the buzzer sounded to give USJ-R its first win in three tries.

Azangue led the way for the Jaguars with 17 points while Solomon and Echavez added 14 markers apiece.

UC, which dropped to 3-1 (win-loss), got 18 from Tosh Sesay while Menina and Albina added 15 each. /bmjo