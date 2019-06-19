Free sign language classes at the Cebu City Public Library

Cebu City, Philippines—Those interested to learn sign language can do so at the Cebu City Public Library. And they can learn it for free.

The Cebu City Public Library, in a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, said it will offer free sign language classes every Saturday from July 6, 2019 to August 31, 2019.

Sign language is a system of communication using visual gestures and signs.

The free sign language class is limited to only 100 slots.

“We already started our registrations yesterday (Tuesday) at the library and as of this morning, there are 20 plus registrants already,” said Rosario Chua, chief librarian of the Cebu City Public Library.

There will be two sessions for the classes, one in the morning from 9:00 a.m to 12:00 noon, and one in the afternoon from 1:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m.

Chua said the idea to offer free sign language classes popped up when a Special Education teacher from the Cebu Normal University volunteered to teach for free.

“Duna mi teacher nga si teacher Ms. Percy Alba nga SPED teacher sa Cebu Normal University, nga maoy ni offer sa iyang services to teach sign language for free,” said Chua. “Ganahan siya mo share sa iyang knowledge about sign language.”

(We have a teacher, teacher Ms. Percy Alba, a SPED teacher at the Cebu Normal University, who offered her services to teach sign language for free. She just likes to share her knowledge about sign language.)

Registration for the classes will only be up to June 28, 2019. There will then be an orientation the next day.

The 100 slots will be divided into two, 50 students in the morning and 50 students in the afternoon.

Those interested to join can call 517-2638 and look for Beth or go directly to the venue to register. /bmjo