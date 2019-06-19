Medellin town hall flag at half-mast as colleagues, supporters grieve Ramirez’s death

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Outgoing Councilor Ricardo “Ricky” Ramirez may have appeared tough to many, but he is remembered as the “best mayor” that Medellin town has ever had by supporters who expressed shock and grief on his untimely death late night on Tuesday.

“Rest in Peace Mayor.. A best Mayor for me😔😔😔😔,” Xan Osabel Luceno posted on the Facebook page of the municipality of Medellin past 1 p.m. today, June 19.

“He has achieved so much as far as public service is concerned,” commented Cheryl Limalima Nillas.

“Rest In Peace Mayor. You will always be remembered. Thank you for the good deeds you did for our beloved town, Medellin,” said Juls Arlene Mangubat Tamura.

Lowell Son credited Ramirez for the introduction of “Funtastic Medellin” to tourists who are looking for adventure in their northern Cebu visit.

Ramirez was killed by still unidentified armed men who barged into his hospital room at the Bomedco Medical Center in Barangay Luy-a, Medellin town, northern Cebu past 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Read More: Former Medellin mayor Ricky Ramirez shot dead inside hospital room

The municipal government hoisted the the Philippine national flag that is located on the town hall’s grounds at half-mast this morning as town officials and employees grieve for the former mayor’s death.

Ramirez is survived by his wife, Chay and children Maitina, Cacai, Dicky and PJ.

He started his career as a government servant when he was elected Sanguninag Bayan (SB) member in 1992. He was later elected Vice Mayor in 1998 and served for three terms before he was elected Mayor in 2007.

Ramirez held the town’s top position for three terms until 2016. When his term as mayor ended, Ramirez run and was elected Councilor in 2016, a position that he currently occupies.