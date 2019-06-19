PDRRMC to showcase six-year accomplishment in June 20 full council meeting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) will be holding its last full council meeting under outgoing Governor Hilario Davide III on Thursday, June 20.

Aside from status reports of the PDRRM office’s programs, the term-ender full council meeting will also present the accomplishment report of the department since its creation as an attached division to the Office of the Governor in 2013.

PDRRMO, a four-year-old department of the Capitol, was created as a separate office under the executive department of the Capitol through a provincial ordinance passed on June 18, 2015.

“This event will also showcase a photo exhibit of the major events of the Council since 2013, showcasing action photos of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Disaster Preparedness, Disaster Response, and Disaster Rehabilitation and Recovery activities,” reads the full council advisory.

Rhee Telen Jr. of the Information Section of the PDRRMO said the reports that they will be presenting during the full council meeting will also be the ones that they will endorse to the transition team of incoming Governor Gwendolyn Garcia during the turnover next Friday, June 28.

Telen earlier said that they are preparing to present their capacity as a department to Garcia in the hopes that their job order employees will be retained.

The PDRRMO has 41 staff assigned in operations, research and information dissemination and education programs of the department.

Of this number, 19 are job order employees and 5 are casual employees while only 17 individuals are regular employees. / celr