UC downs USPF in fight-marred high school game

Cebu City, Philippines—The Hotel Fortuna-University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters prevailed over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 75-60, in a game that ended with a near free-for-all, in the high school division of the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the University of San Carlos (USC) gym.

Tempers were already high after USPF guard Kyle Ochavo got ejected for an unsportsmanlike foul and a technical foul with 2:34 remaining.

Then, with just 20 seconds left, tensions hit boiling point as UC’s Van Sevillejo and USPF’s Elijah Singson clashed near midcourt, which sparked a near-rumble that saw coaches from both teams get into it.

When the dust settled, Sevillejo and Singson both got ejected along with the assistant coaches of both teams.

The incident marred what was a great win by UC, its fourth in as many games.

Luther Leonard led UC with 12 points while Dane Lapiz added 11. Earl Polinar also put up 10 for the Baby Webmasters.

Jerwin Espina scored 15 markers for USPF while Christopher Isabelo put up 14. /bmjo