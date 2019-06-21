Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo kicks off in Consolacion; participants learn culture, heritage of northern Cebu towns

CONSOLACION, Cebu —Twenty teams composed of 80 individuals representing various companies and organizations join the Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo 2019, a three-day race that takes participants to 19 destinations in northern Cebu.

Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo is on its third year with the goal of promoting and showcasing Cebu’s tourism, food, people, culture, and heritage through camaraderie and adventure.

The race, held in line with the celebration of the Cebu Business Month (CBM) 2019, will run from June 21 to 23, 2019.

Lilu Aliño, chairperson of CBM 2019, said the race is expected to expose individuals to different attractions in northern Cebu, kicking off in Consolacion town.

Speaking before the participants on Friday morning, June 21, 2019, at the SM City Consolacion, Aliño reminded participants to have fun but to also observe safety.

The race is organized in partnership with the Cebu Provincial Government, Department of Tourism, and Habagat Outdoor Equipment.

Edwin Ortiz, CCCI tourism committee chairperson, said the chamber organized two tourism-related activities for CBM 2019, one of it is the Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo. The other is the Tourism Innovation Forum to be held on June 18, 2019 at the Marco Polo Plaza Hotel Cebu.

Ortiz emphasized the value of tourism in contributing in the economic progress of local communities.

This year’s Lumba’g Laag sa Sugbo race kicked off with an aero dance at SM City Consolacion on Friday morning. Teams also completed the first and second tasks in the mall.

The 2018 race had 18 participating teams who faced various sports-related challenges and traditional Filipino games in southern Cebu.

CBM 2019 is organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) under the theme “Innovation in Action!” /bmjo