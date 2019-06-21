KAMIQUESOHOUNDZ live in Cebu this June 22

Following their successful tour in Iloilo and Cavite, the KAMIQUESOHOUNDZ Tour will hit their Cebu leg tour this June 22, 2019.

A collaboration of the country’s best metal bands- Kamikazee, Queso, and Greyhoundz – the group will perform their hits at the City Di Mare Events Ground at the South Road Properties, Cebu City.

Tickets are sold at the iFM 93.9 Cebu office located at RMN Broadcast Center, G/F Capitol Central Hotel and Suites, N. Escario St., cor. F. Ramos Ext., Capitol Site, Cebu City or at the GEntlemen Cafe Branches (at SM City Cebu and Elizabeth Mall).

Tickets are priced at P588 (Bronze), P888 (Silver), P1,188 (Gold) while SVIP with meet and greet with KAMIKAZEE are P1,988.

The KAMIQUESOHOUNDZ Tour will also hit Iloilo, Cavite, Cebu, Laguna, Bulacan, La Union, Rizal, Davao, Manila, Southeast Asia, Australia, U.S.A., and Canada.