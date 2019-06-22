Ong to Labella: Help barangays acquire brand new garbage trucks

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Cebu City barangays are in need of help in addressing their garbage concerns.

Franklyn Ong, president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC), is asking Mayor-elect Edgar Labella to especially help barangays acquire brand new garbage trucks.

Ong said that most of the barangay-owned trucks are either broken or in need of maintenance, the reason for delays in garbage collection.

The cost of maintaining garbage trucks is also very expensive, he added.

“Talking about garbage has always been a challenge for any LGU (local government unit) whether the old or new administration. Everyday, it is always a challenge,” said Ong.

On June 19, netizens posted pictures of uncollected garbage that were left on the sidewalks of Barangay Tejero. The foul smell coming from the pile of garbage was already causing inconvenience among the residents and passing motorists.

Garbage was finally collected after barangay officials sought the help of a private company to haul their garbage.

Netizen Jee d’Miles also sent a picture of uncollected garbage along Gorordo Avenue to CDN Digital.

She said that garbage was already starting to obstruct the sidewalk forcing pedestrians to instead walk on the streets.

Jee d’Miles also expressed concern on how the foul smell of garbage will affected the operations of a food store that was located across the street.

Ong, who is also Kasambagan barangay captain, said that the barangays are doing their best to address their respective garbage problems and prevent these from piling up especially on city streets.

He said that there were barangays that already submitted a proposal to avail of financial assistance from the city government for the purchase of brand new trucks.

But since outgoing Mayor Tomas Osmeña will already vacate his post on June 30, approval of said request will now be up to Mayor-elect Labella.

Ong said that if the barangays are equipped with their own trucks, they will be able to augment city owned trucks that mostly collect garbage from major thoroughfares.

He expressed optimism that Labella, who made a campaign to address the city’s garbage woes, will provide the help that the barangays need. /dcb