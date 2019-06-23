Netizen gets fourth tattoo to help premature baby

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Getting a tattoo is a meaningful experience and one netizen shared why getting inked for the fourth time is extra special.

Shan Reyes, shared on her Facebook account last June 20, 2019, why her fourth tattoo is more than just ink on skin.

Reyes writes that Jan Jan Rentuma, whom she describes as “one of Cebu’s finest tattoo artists,” is facing a challenging time in his family life.

“His wife recently gave birth to a premature, lovely baby boy named Jan Peterson and has been in the hospital for 31 days and counting,” Reyes shares.

“The family is now having difficulty coping with hospital bills which keep piling up as the days go by,” she adds.

Reyes says she made the post to encourage her friends to get a tattoo to support the cause of helping the family defray the baby’s hospitalization cost.

Reyes writes that those who want to get inked can visit Southern Tattoo Cebu, which is located on the ground floor of Raintree Mall across Jellycitea.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Reyes shares he came across an online post about a father, who is a tattoo artist, and has a premature baby striving to survive in the hospital for one month now.

“After I learned about the news that they are launching a tattoo-for-a-cause initiative to pay for their hospital bills, I chatted Sir Jan and made a schedule,” shares Reyes.

The post that Reyes mentioned was that of Rentuma.

Rentuma posted a photo of his baby, shared their story and launched a tattoo-for-a-cause initiative, where people can get inked for as low as P1,000.

