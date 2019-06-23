Fire hits Colawin Elementary School in Argao

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two classrooms of Colawin Elementary School in Barangay Colawin, Argao in southern Cebu were completely burned down by fire past 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 23.

Police Staff Sergeant Howard Mynopas of Argao Police Station said firefighters are still in the area to put out the fire.

Former Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr., father of Governor Hilario Davide III, was born in Barangay Colawin.

Chief Justice Davide’s older brother, esteemed scientist Dr. Romulo Davide, rolled out the first Farmer-Scientist Training Program (FSTP) in Barangay Colawin in 1994 after he won the Outstanding Agricultural Scientist award from the Department of Agriculture.

FSTP teaches local farmers how to do experiments, discover effective techniques, increase production, and manage the market for their produce.”

The town of Argao in southern Cebu is located about 65 kilometers from Cebu City. / celr